Paso Robles hires Olympic skatepark firm to design bike pump track

City seeking community input on design features

–The City of Paso Robles has engaged the services California Skateparks to design a new bicycle pump track and is seeking community input from future users of the track on what design features they might like to see included.

A bicycle pump track is a small, looping asphalt trail system with rhythmically connected rollers and banked turns that can be ridden continuously without pedaling. Riders use their arms and legs to pump their bikes around the track. As riders improve, the tracks are designed to provide the option for more challenges without needing to change construction.

The pump track will be constructed at Barney Schwartz Park, adjacent to the pond area. Costs to design and build the track are estimated at $350,000 and the project is being funded by the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund for Barney Schwartz Park.

California Skateparks, who has been selected to design the new track, is the company that designed the skatepark at the Tokyo Olympics, the 2021 Street Skateboarding World Championship course in Rome, the Vans Huntington Beach Skate Park, the first skate park in Ethiopia and many others.

California Skateparks is asking for input from the Paso Robles community on requested features in the pump track prior to beginning design. They have created a survey for residents to fill out here.

Design of the pump track, incorporating community input, should be complete in November and construction is expected to be done in Summer 2022.

The REC Foundation, who is entrusted to oversee the memorial endowment fund, approved the concept and funding. “There is a lot of community interest in the development of a pump track in Paso Robles and recreation services staff has fielded many inquiries over the past few years,” stated Christopher Taranto, chairman of the REC Foundation. “REC Foundation became interested in the project because it is a popular and fun activity for all ages,” Taranto continued. “It also meets REC Foundation’s mission of enhancing opportunities for the local community to enjoy open spaces and quality recreational experiences. California Skateparks are pro’s and utilizing their expertise to the design of this pump track ensures a new and innovative recreational opportunity for our local community. We can’t wait to see the track come to life.” REC Foundation encourages anyone interested in using the pump track to complete the survey and provide input on what they would like to see in their own pump track.

