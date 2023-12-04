Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Paso Robles Holiday Light Parade winners announced 

Posted: 7:23 am, December 4, 2023 by News Staff
Photos from Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

– The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association has announced the winners of the annual Paso Robles Holiday Light Parade:

Prime awards

  • Sweepstakes Award: Zoo to You
  • Judges’ Award: Paso Robles FFA
  • Special Award: NorCal Minis
  • Santa’s Award: Lemos Feed & Pet Supply
  • Business/commercial: Trombley
  • Bands: 1st – Paso Robles High School Marching Band, 2nd – Flamson & Lewis Middle School Band..
  • Color guard: Civil Air Patrol Bob Beever’s Cadet Squadron 103

Category awards

  • Marching groups: 1st – Flamson Middle School, 2nd – Lake Nacimiento Resort, 3rd – NCI Affiliates.
  • Animal entries: 1st – Vineyard Kennels, WHAR, Atlas, True Nature, 2nd – Piece of Me 805.
  • Commercial general: 1st – North County Septic, 2nd – Miller Drilling Company, 3rd – Central Coast Jeep Adventures.
  • School floats: 1st – Almond Acres Charter Academy, 2nd – Glen Speck Elementary, 3rd – Georgia Brown Elementary.
  • Church floats: 1st – Paso Robles Community Church, 2nd – Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
  • Club floats: 1st – Kermit King Elementary PTA Dad’s Club, 2nd – Skills USA Chapter 211, 3rd – Boys & Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast.
  • Commercial floats: 1st – Shift ‘N Gears Garage, 2nd – Paso Robles Dental Care, 3rd – Maez Junk Removal & Hauling.
  • FAA and 4H floats: 1st – Rio Rancheros 4H, 2nd – Estrella 4-H, 3rd – Ranchita Canyon 4H..
  • Youth sports: 1st – Paso Robles Girls Softball League.
  • Novelty entries: 1st – Arnell Sporthorses, 2nd – Calderon Body Repairs, 3rd – Ed Gallagher and his bagpipes.
  • Decorated vehicles: 1st – Anthony Farravanti, 2nd – Annette & Ada’s Lodges, 3rd – Creston Village Senior Living.
  • Decorated commercial Vehicles: 1st – Hidden Power Cycle Clinic, 2nd – Alliance Towing, 3rd – Johnboy’s Towing.
  • Antique vehicles: 1st – Estrella Warbirds Museum, 2nd – Paso Robles Model A Club, 3rd – Monterey County Agricultural & Rural Life Museum.
  • Dance groups: 1st – Paso A Pasito Dance Club, 2nd – Ballet Forklorico Flor de Luna.
  • Fire trucks: 1st – San Miguel Firefighters Association, 2nd – Children’s Museum Volunteer Firehouse Firetruck, 3rd – US Dept. of Agriculture Services Ventana Hotshots.
  • Media entries: 1st – Ranch WiFi
  • City, county, and state entries: 1st – El Paso de Robles Area Historical Society and city officials, 2nd – CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) 3rd – County Supervisor John Peschong.

 

 

 

