Paso Robles hosts four-team track meet

–On Saturday morning, the Paso Robles Bearcats hosted a four-team track meet at the Paso Robles High School track. Teams from Paso Robles, Tempelton, Mission College Prep, and San Luis Obispo Classic Academy participated.

About 100 athletes took part in the track meet Saturday at Paso Robles High School.

Bearcat Sophia Berry easily won the girls 800 meters. Tempelton freshman Josh Bell won the 3200 meters in 10:09, which is only a few seconds slower than the CIF qualifying time. Bell also placed second in the 1600 earlier in the track meet. He said, “If I hadn’t run the mile, I would have been under 10:00 in the 3200.”

