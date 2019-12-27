Paso Robles Housing Authority seeking volunteers

–The city of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointments to fill one vacancy on the Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

The Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners consists of seven members appointed by the Paso Robles City Council. Commission applicants must be residents of either city of Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo County.

The Housing Authority is a separate agency from the City of Paso Robles, and advises Public Housing Management and determines policy, procedures and direction of the board. The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at 901 30th Street, Paso Robles, CA.

Applications may be obtained at City Hall (1000 Spring Street) or at the Housing Authority (901 30th Street). Applications may also be downloaded from the city’s website at https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/15289/Advisory-Body-Application-PDF or type “advisory application” in the site search box on the city website.

Applications are due by Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall, 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Applications may be brought to the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office or mailed, but they must be received by the deadline.

For additional information, please call Deputy City Clerk at (805) 237-3960 or the Paso Robles Planning Department at (805) 237-3970, or David Cooke, Executive Director of the Housing Authority, at (805) 238-4015 or dcooke@pasoroblesha.org.

