Paso Robles Housing Element being updated

–The City of Paso Robles is updating its Housing Element, a required element of the General Plan that includes goals and objectives to achieve housing for all economic segments of the community, including affordable housing.

On Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Paso Robles Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider making a recommendation to the council regarding an update to the element.

Due to restrictions under the County of San Luis Obispo Local Emergency Order and State of California Executive Orders, the meeting will not be physically open to the public and Planning Commission members will be teleconferencing. You may participate in the meeting by live-streaming the meeting at the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube and submitting comments via email or over the phone: Call (805) 865-7276 to provide live public comment (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting.)

A copy of the public hearing draft Housing Element is available for review on the city’s website: https://www.prcity.com/260/Housing-Element

Copies of the project staff report for the public workshop will be available for review on the city website on the Friday preceding the hearing.

If you have any questions or have trouble accessing the staff report, please contact the Community Development Department, Project Planner: Darcy Delgado at (805) 237-3970 or via email at ddelgado@prcity.com

Share this post!

email

Related