Paso Robles Inn steakhouse employee celebrates 40-year work anniversary



Favorite local server Kathy Talbert recognized for outstanding customer service

–This month, Paso Robles local Kathy Talbert is celebrating her 40-year work anniversary as a server at at The Steakhouse at the Paso Robles Inn.

“Kathy is truly the face of the steakhouse to the locals who come in as well as guests that been coming to the Inn for years, whether it was for the old car shows, family reunions, wine festivals and such, many make the Inn a stop just to be seated in Kathy’s section,” says General Manager Erica Fryburger.

Since coming into the position in 1981, Talbert has been through countless shifts, 40 Mid-State fair weeks, the rise of the wine industry, the 2003 earthquake and now, a pandemic. Through it all, Talbert’s dedication to her customers and loyalty to her company has never wavered.

Talbert has many fond memories of working at The Steakhouse over the last 40 years, but when asked about her favorite, Talbert says, “It’s too hard to choose just one. What I enjoy most are my co-workers and the sense of family that exists here at the Paso Robles Inn. The family feel of the company is my favorite thing.”

As she looks toward the future, Talbert intends on welcoming visitors with her heartfelt hospitality for years to come. “The Inn is just a part of me, it is where I am comfortable, my home. Instead of thinking about retiring, I’m looking forward to another 40 years,” says Kathy.

Established in 1964 and located inside the historic Paso Robles Inn, The Steakhouse offers a commitment to genuine service and “a plate for every palate.” For more information visit their website, https://www.pasoroblesinn.com/steakhouse

