School district celebrates employees of the year

Employees honored at recent event

– On Tuesday, May 2, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District celebrated the 2022-2023 employees of the year. The event occurred at Riboli Family Event Center and was themed, “Walk of Fame.”

The Employee of the Year Recognition Program is an opportunity for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and the district to recognize outstanding service by employees. Each school site selects a certificated and classified employee of the year. A classified employee of the year is also chosen by the district sites: food services and the district office.

From these site winners, the district recognized a district Certificated Employee of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year. In addition, the district selected a Manager/Administrator and a Rookie of the Year from our list of finalists. The Employee Recognition Committee selected finalists for those categories based on submitted nominations collected district-wide.

The district sends honorable congratulations to the following employees:

Deborah McPherson – PRJUSD 2023 Teacher of the Year

“Deb’s huge heart makes her a fantastic educator inside and outside the classroom”

Irma Vega-Moreno – PRJUSD 2023 Classified Employee of the Year

“Irma goes far above the standard of caring for our students and focuses on the success of ALL students”

Anthony Overton – PRJUSD 2023 Administrator of the Year

“Anthony has been an advocate for students and staff, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs met, thus creating a positive and

inclusive school climate.”

Bernadette Boddington – PRJUSD 2023 Student Support Services of the Year

“Bernadette is a ray of sunshine who brings joy to her students and companion staff members”

Mario Holland – PRJUSD 2023 Student Support – Services of the Year

“Mario has become a valuable team member and is essential to student success”

Lauren Lozano – PRJUSD 2023 Rookie of the Year

“Lauren’s great sense of humor and attitude inspires our students”

A list of all staff recognitions may be found here.

Share To Social Media