Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to review 2020-2021 budget at meeting

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will review the district’s 2020-2021 budget at its Tuesday meeting, among other items. Public viewing of this board meeting will be available via Youtube stream here.

Click here to view the full agenda.

To provide written public comment to be read during the meeting, please email 450 words or less to info@pasoschools.org.

This meeting will take place at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office, Board Room, 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

