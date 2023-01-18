Paso Robles kindergarten registration opens next week

Registration open starting Monday, runs through Feb. 16

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced this week that it is ready to register kindergarten students for the 2023 -2024 school year.

Kindergarten registration for all elementary schools is available online at www.pasoschools.org beginning Jan. 23. Parents requiring assistance with online registration may contact or visit the district office at 800 Niblick Road for assistance 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Parents with children turning five on or before April 2, 2024 are encouraged to attend a kindergarten registration informational meeting at Paso Robles High School. The informational meeting will be held on Jan. 23, at the Paso Robles High School Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m. in English and 6:30 p.m. in Spanish.

Kindergarten is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.

Transitional Kindergarten (TK) is for children who will be 5 years old on or between Sept. 2, 2023, and April 2, 2024. Transitional kindergarten is projected to be held at Winifred Pifer, Virginia Peterson, Glen Speck, and Kermit King. Locations may change depending on need and space available. TK will operate on a half day schedule with a.m. and p.m. class options.

The district also offers preschool programs. Parents can the visit Marie Bauer Early Education Center or Bearkitten Preschool — Co Curricular Programs to review preschool program options.

Georgia Brown dual immersion magnet school lottery for families living within district boundaries will take place Feb. 28. Families must apply during the enrollment period (Jan, 23, 2023 – Feb, 16, 2023) to be eligible for the lottery.

Transfer applications for families wishing to transfer from other districts into the district for the purpose of attending Kindergarten, including transitional kindergarten, will be considered starting March 1, 2023.

When registering a child, provide copies of the following information:

Proof of legal name and age, e.g. birth certificate (please visit our district webpage for a list of additional acceptable documents)

Immunization records

Proof of address, e.g. utility bill (please visit our district webpage for a list of additional acceptable documents)

Contact the district office (805) 769-1000 for further information or visit www.pasoschools.org and click on the parents tab and then the kindergarten registration link.

