Paso Robles Library book group to return to in-person format

Learning to Speak Southern to be September’s title

– The Paso Robles Library Book Group will return to its face-to-face format beginning Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Discussions will be held at a new time, 6-7 p.m., in the Library Story Room. September’s title is Learning to Speak Southern by Lindsey Rogers Cook. It is available in print through the Black Gold Library System and as an eBook or audiobook on the hoopla digital platform.

Synopsis of the book

Lex fled Memphis years ago, making ends meet with odd jobs teaching English around the world. She only returns when she has no choice, when her godmother presents her with a bargain she can’t refuse. Lex has never understood her mother, who died tragically right before Lex’s college graduation, but now she’s got a chance to read her journals, to try and figure out what sent her mother spiraling all those years ago. The Memphis that Lex inhabits is more bourbon and barbecue joint than sweet tea on front porches, and as she pieces together the Memphis her mother knew, seeing the lure of the world through her mother’s lush writing, she must confront more of her own past and the people she left behind. Once all is laid bare, Lex must decide for herself: What is the true meaning of family?

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant ages 16+.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library

