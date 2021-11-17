Paso Robles Library calling for artist display proposals

The Library Board of Trustees reviews proposals annually to select displays for the following year

– The Paso Robles City Library encourages the artistic and cultural interests of the community by providing space in the library to display visual art and other exhibits of interest to the public. The Library Board of Trustees is currently seeking applicants for display proposals. The board reviews proposals annually to select displays for the following year. The duration of the displays is usually one month.

Library display guidelines and application are available online at www.prcity.com and in the library. Photographic representations of the work to be displayed must be provided, either delivered with the application or emailed to Don Rader, drader@prcity.com for online submissions.

Proposals will be accepted no later than Dec. 3, 2021.

