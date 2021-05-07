Paso Robles Library expands services effective May 10 

–The Paso Robles City Library has announced that increased services will be available to the public, effective Monday, May 10.

Visitation time limits will be eliminated.

Physically-distanced seating in both the adult and children’s areas will be available.

Usage of two public internet computers will be increased to one, 1-hour session per day. (Reservations are recommended.) One public internet computer will remain at one 20-minute session per day for quick transactions.

Materials will be quarantined for 24 hours.

Art displays will return.

Curbside service will continue to be available.

Outdoor patio seating will continue to be available.

Laptop tables for outdoor use with personal devices will continue to be available.

Library sanitation protocols will remain in place and masks will still be required for anyone over the age of two to enter.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open for in-person service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.