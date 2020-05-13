Paso Robles Library extends due dates to June 1 

Date extended to continue to accommodate library closure

–The Paso Robles City Library has again extended the due date for materials currently checked out to patrons from May 16 to June 1 to further ease the stress and inconvenience of the continued library closure. Patrons are reminded that overdue fines are no longer charged for late materials and they are encouraged to keep their items until the library reopens. However, if items must be returned, books can be returned to the outside book drop in the library parking lot. DVDs, books on CD, and music CDs (and books) can be returned to the drop near the 11th Street entrance. Staff empties the book drops daily.

Paso Robles Library staff has been busy bringing expanded services to the community, such as new, free digital resources; and live and recorded Story Times and book and film recommendations. Check the library website and Facebook page frequently for additions and updates. While the library is closed, the staff is available Monday-Saturday 10-5, to:

Answer questions about the library, i.e., how to access eLibrary materials, information about patron accounts, etc.

Answer questions about books, i.e., the availability of certain titles, recommendations about what to read next, etc.

Answer informational questions of all kinds

For telephone assistance, 805-237-3870. For email reference service, Library@prcity.com.

Paso Robles Library cardholders are encouraged to visit the library’s eLibrary and make use of all the digital resources. For those without a current library account wishing to access digital resources, eCards are available (for ages 13 and up) through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System.