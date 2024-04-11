Paso Robles Library Foundation launches bookmobile fundraiser

Bookmobile would extend library services to homebound seniors, school systems, local groups in need

– The Paso Robles Library Foundation has announced the launch of a campaign this week, coinciding with National Bookmobile Day, to raise funds for the Paso Robles City Library’s inaugural bookmobile.

The initiative to acquire a bookmobile has been in progress for several years and was incorporated into the library’s 2022-2026 strategic plan, according to the foundation.

“With a bookmobile, staff will be able to bring materials and services to all parts of the community,” stated City Librarian for the Paso Robles City Library Eric Lashley, “We are very excited to launch this campaign and are very thankful the Paso Robles Library Foundation is willing to fund these efforts.”

The bookmobile will primarily be managed by the library’s outreach librarian and outreach services team. Its purpose is to extend library services to the residents of Paso Robles who require it the most, including homebound seniors, at-risk populations, school systems, retirement communities, remote residents, and local groups in need.

Additionally, the bookmobile will facilitate increased community engagement by enabling on-site partnerships with local non-profit groups currently serving Paso Robles.

“The Paso Robles Library Foundation is excited to help make this dream come true for the library,” said Alicia DiGrazia, president of the Paso Robles Library Foundation. “The bookmobile will be a wonderful asset to the community and our city.”

The foundation aims to raise approximately $100,000, covering the purchase of a bookmobile transit van, along with necessary shelving, a lift, and external body wrap.

Further information on ways to participate in the bookmobile fundraising project can be found on the foundation’s website at www.prlibraryfoundation.com.

