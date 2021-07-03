Paso Robles Library invites the public to ‘color their world’ with wind-chimes

Craft kits available for popular ‘Try It! Tuesdays’ program

–Wrap up this summer’s special “Try It! Tuesdays” maker classes with some colorful wind chimes. Kits containing everything needed to participate will be available to pick up starting Wednesday, Aug. 4, while supplies last. Join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 4 p.m. on Facebook to craft a colorful and musical wind-chime.

The Paso Robles City Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Color Your World,” is brought to you by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email