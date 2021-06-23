Paso Robles Library moves towards full service with new furnishings

New furnishings in adult and children’s areas will add to ‘safety and enjoyment’

–The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to check out its fresh new look. Thanks to generous funding from the Paso Robles Library Foundation, new tables throughout the library now offer better access to power connectivity and improved accessibility, spaciousness, and lighting. In the children’s area, the new tables are accompanied by a new and impressive interactive learning kiosk geared toward children up to six years old and an early literacy computer station, perfect for the eight-and-under crowd.

Throughout the children’s area, new soft seating, the interactive learning kiosk, and colorful signage incorporate an ocean theme to complement the popular fish aquarium maintained by the Friends of the Paso Robles Library. Also new to the children’s area is the Inclusive Collection, a collection of dyslexia-friendly and large-print books that invites all readers to experience the joy of reading. Funded by the Library Foundation, this collection will grow to include children’s books in braille and sensory-friendly board books.

“We are grateful that Library Foundation support has allowed us to reimagine the children’s area to create an inclusive underwater-themed space that inspires early literacy,” said Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey. “Our new furnishings, learning kiosk, and Inclusive Collection encourage families to play and learn together in a whole new way and foster a feeling of welcome and support at the library for all members of our community.”

In addition to the new furnishings, all the public Internet computers, the study room, and seating areas for leisurely reading are now available. For more information about supporting the library through the Library Foundation or the Friends of the Library, visit prcity.com.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 10-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email