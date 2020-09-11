Paso Robles Library offering memory activity kits

–The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to offer several new Memory Activity Kits. These kits are designed to provide mental stimulation to community members experiencing memory loss due to dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, or brain injuries. Some kits include books designed to spark discussion and activities such as matching games, jigsaw puzzles, and card games to enhance brain stimulation. Other kits are centered around specific decades (such as the 1950s) and include books, music, and films from the era, helping those with memory loss to recall enjoyable times in their past.

Libraries, as public spaces for all, provide communities with unique opportunities to access knowledge free of cost and judgment. Funded by a grant from the California State Library’s Mental Health initiative, these Memory Activity Kits will provide caregivers with new ways to engage with their loved ones in meaningful ways. The Mental Health Initiative works with libraries across the state to provide access to mental health resources.

At this time, the Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; for the general public it is open Monday-Friday 10-7 and Saturday 10-4. Curbside delivery is also available. Visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates to hours and services.

Memory kits can be checked out from the Paso Robles City Library. Don’t have a library card? September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Visit https://www.prcity.com/234/Getting-a-Library-Card for information. To place a hold on a specific kit for pickup or curbside delivery, search the catalog for “Memory Activity Kit.” Call the library at (805) 237-3870 for more information.

