Paso Robles Library offering personalized line art embroidery class

To participate, register with library card before Feb. 3

– Crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating this month’s line embroidery project from their own photo. Using simple supplies and one single stitch technique, participants will create a beautiful piece they can display on their wall or give to a loved one as a gift.

To participate, register with a library card before Feb. 3; once registered, participants will receive details about picking up the craft kit and the Zoom meetup on Thursday, Feb. 24, 6-7 p.m.

Space is limited. The class is designed for ages 16+. For more information, call (805) 237-3870.

The Paso Robles Library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry into the library. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

