Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 23, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles Library remains open for grab-and-go services
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles Library remains open for grab-and-go services 

Posted: 2:49 am, July 23, 2020 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles City Library would like to remind the public that it remains open for Grab-and-Go Service—quick browsing, check out, reference services, and limited computer use. Face coverings are required and patrons are asked to maintain physical distancing while in the library. Hours of operation are:

  • Vulnerable populations: 9 – 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday
  • General public: 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Monday-Friday; and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday

 

Items to be returned must be deposited in the book drops and no donations can be accepted at this time. All returned materials are quarantined for four days (96 hours) and will continue to appear on patron accounts until they are checked in and made available to other patrons. However, given the nature of a shared library collection and the limited knowledge of the coronavirus, the safety of shared library materials is not guaranteed.

Curbside service is still available during open hours for those preferring to place holds and pick up their items in the parking lot. In addition, the library’s eLibrary offers hundreds of digital books, movies, magazines, and more at no charge.

For more information, call the library at (805) 237-3870  during open hours or visit www.prcity.com/library, and the library Facebook and Instagram pages for updates to library services.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.