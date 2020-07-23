Paso Robles Library remains open for grab-and-go services

–The Paso Robles City Library would like to remind the public that it remains open for Grab-and-Go Service—quick browsing, check out, reference services, and limited computer use. Face coverings are required and patrons are asked to maintain physical distancing while in the library. Hours of operation are:

Vulnerable populations: 9 – 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday

General public: 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Monday-Friday; and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday

Items to be returned must be deposited in the book drops and no donations can be accepted at this time. All returned materials are quarantined for four days (96 hours) and will continue to appear on patron accounts until they are checked in and made available to other patrons. However, given the nature of a shared library collection and the limited knowledge of the coronavirus, the safety of shared library materials is not guaranteed.

Curbside service is still available during open hours for those preferring to place holds and pick up their items in the parking lot. In addition, the library’s eLibrary offers hundreds of digital books, movies, magazines, and more at no charge.

For more information, call the library at (805) 237-3870 during open hours or visit www.prcity.com/library, and the library Facebook and Instagram pages for updates to library services.

