Paso Robles Library reopens for ‘Grab and Go’

–The Paso Robles Library reopened Monday with limitations. The library is open from 10-7 weekdays, and 10-4 on Saturday, but it will be open from 9-10 each morning for vulnerable populations.

There are limitations for using the library. The number of people in the library will be limited. Face coverings and safe distancing is required. No furnishings will be available for in-library reading or study. Tables and chairs have been removed, including in the childrens’ library.

Computers are available for up to 20 minutes per day. Printing and faxing will also be available, And all events and classes will take place online.

The public is encouraged to browse online collections in advance for materials to take home.

For information, you’re encouraged to visit the website at www.prcity.com/library or call them at (805) 237-3870.

