Paso Robles Library sets date for return of study center materials

–The Paso Robles Library would like to remind the public that materials checked out from the Library Study Center before the COVID-19 closure in March are due. The Library Study Center, located at 3600 Oak Street, Ste. 101, will be open for book drop-off only Wednesday, September 2, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Staff will be on hand to receive returned items at that time only. After that, all items must be returned to the main library facility, located at 1000 Spring Street.

While late fees are no longer assessed, patrons will be billed to replace items that have not been returned.

Fun Grab & Go craft kits for school-age children will also be available for pick up while supplies last.

At this time, the main library is open Mon-Sat 9-10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for the general public and Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for the general public.

Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit the Paso Robles City Library website, on Facebook or Instagram for updates.

