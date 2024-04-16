Paso Robles library showcases art by Ukrainian refugee

Olga Mihailicenko has exhibited her artwork in Italy, Ukraine, and now in Paso Robles

– Olga Mihailicenko, a refugee from Sumy, Ukraine, has been selected as the April Artist of the Month at Paso Robles City Library. Mihailicenko arrived in Paso Robles in August 2022, with only her carry-on luggage, leaving everything behind to start anew. Despite her challenging circumstances, she has pursued her passion for painting, specializing in cityscapes in an abstract expressionist style.

Having initially learned to paint in Italy, Mihailicenko has exhibited her artwork in Italy, Ukraine, and now in Paso Robles. Despite her relatively recent arrival in the city, her paintings have garnered global attention, with sales reaching destinations around the world.

Her artwork will be featured at the Paso Robles City Library throughout the month of April, offering patrons an opportunity to appreciate her unique style and the resilience that underpins her artistic journey.

