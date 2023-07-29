Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 29, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles Library to host cozy fall craft for September
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles Library to host cozy fall craft for September 

Posted: 6:20 am, July 29, 2023 by News Staff

autumn samplerCrafters invited to embroider an ‘autumn embroidery sampler’

– Crafters can mark their calendars for a special event at the Paso Robles library this September. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7 pm, the library will host an autumn embroidery sampler craft session designed by DMC. The craft is geared towards advanced beginners and intermediate crafters, and it will showcase a variety of stitches to create the desired effect.

Attendees will be treated to light refreshments during the crafting session. Space is limited for this event, and crafters must register in advance using their Paso Robles library card. The registration period for the event is from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18.

The crafting fun will take place in the Library Conference Room. The craft session is open to individuals aged 16 and above. Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to secure their spots early during the registration period. Click here to register. 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.