Paso Robles Library to host cozy fall craft for September

Crafters invited to embroider an ‘autumn embroidery sampler’

– Crafters can mark their calendars for a special event at the Paso Robles library this September. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7 pm, the library will host an autumn embroidery sampler craft session designed by DMC. The craft is geared towards advanced beginners and intermediate crafters, and it will showcase a variety of stitches to create the desired effect.

Attendees will be treated to light refreshments during the crafting session. Space is limited for this event, and crafters must register in advance using their Paso Robles library card. The registration period for the event is from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18.

The crafting fun will take place in the Library Conference Room. The craft session is open to individuals aged 16 and above. Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to secure their spots early during the registration period. Click here to register.

Share To Social Media