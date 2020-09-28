Paso Robles News|Monday, September 28, 2020
Paso Robles Library’s book club selection for October is ‘The Five’ 

Posted: 5:50 am, September 28, 2020 by News Staff

Five victims of Jack the Ripper examined

–On Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., the public is invited to join the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly book group for a Zoom discussion of The Five by Hallie Rubenhold, available in the library and also in eBook and audiobook formats through the hoopla digital platform.

The Five tells the stories of five women who had nothing in common but the year of their murders—1888—and the person allegedly responsible for them, never identified but made famous by the press.

For more than a century, newspapers have been keen to report that “Jack the Ripper” preyed on prostitutes. Historian Hallie Rubenhold has discovered otherwise and strives to tell the real stories of poverty, homelessness, and rampant misogyny.

According to Rubenhold, the five died because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meet up information. For ages 16+.



