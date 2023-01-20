Paso Robles man arrested for burglarizing occupied house

Officers also found the suspect, 34-year-old Stephen Chargin of Paso Robles, to be in possession of multiple types of drugs

– On Thursday at approximately 11:20 a.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the area of Apion Ct. in Paso Robles, where a resident called 911 to report a male suspect had entered her home through an open garage door. The suspect was reportedly armed with a pry bar and a large knife. The female resident was at home at the time and confronted the suspect as he came out of one of the interior bedrooms. The suspect quickly left the home and attempted to force his way into a neighbor’s home across the street, but was unsuccessful.

Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect attempting to leave in his vehicle, and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, 34-year-old Stephen Chargin of Paso Robles, was arrested and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Chargin was later booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony charges of burglary, attempted burglary, possession of drugs for sale, and other drug-related charges.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

