Paso Robles man arrested for possession of drugs for sale, child cruelty

Todd Edward Iliff, 49, of Paso Robles, arrested

– On May 10, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force began an investigation into 49-year-old Todd Iliff of Paso Robles regarding the sale of controlled substances while armed with a firearm. On May 20, detectives obtained a search warrant authorizing a search of Iliff’s residences and vehicles.

On May 20, members of the gang task force attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Iliff was driving on Appaloosa Drive in Paso Robles. Iliff reportedly refused to stop until he was parked outside a residence where he had been staying, located in the 500 block of Sacagawea Court in Paso Robles.

A woman and her three young children, ages 11, 2, and 10 months, exited the residence. A search was conducted of that residence and another in the 2900 block of Ardmore Road in Paso Robles.

Authorities discovered a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 1.8 pounds, in an unsecured cabinet in the kitchen as well as drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales. Additionally, a loaded handgun was discovered on the floor of a bedroom. An AK-47, other handguns and rifles, and ammunition were also confiscated.

Iliff was arrested for willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed.

