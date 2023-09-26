Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Vehicle burglary charges filed against Paso Robles man 

Posted: 5:16 pm, September 25, 2023

san luis obispo county sheriff's office badge

Andre Stoner, 37, suspected of involvement in a string of vehicle burglaries

– Last Tuesday, a suspect wanted in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach areas was arrested. Andre Stoner, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested by Paso Robles Police on unrelated charges.

On Sept. 15, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who was associated with 23 vehicle burglaries in the month of August. Those burglaries occurred in the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo. The sheriff’s office received a number of tips from the public identifying the suspect as Andre Stoner. Many of the burglaries resulted in broken vehicle windows and purses and wallets being taken.

The sheriff’s office received a number of tips from the public identifying the suspect pictured as Andre Stoner.

Deputies were able to identify an additional suspect, 28-year-old Joy Thompson, who was arrested on Aug. 29 for several charges including burglary and ID theft.

Burglary charges against Stoner have been filed with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that it would like to thank the public for their help in identifying the suspect in this case which led to his arrest.

 

