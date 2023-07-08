Paso Robles man fatally struck by car while allegedly attempting to flee crash scene

Man identified as 27-year-old Christopher Graham of Paso Robles

– A Paso Robles man was fatally struck by a Chevrolet pickup on Thursday night after allegedly trying to escape the scene of a crash on Highway 99 in Modesto, according to a report by the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The initial collision occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. on southbound Highway 99, south of Pelandale Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that the man, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Graham of Paso Robles by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, was driving a Toyota sedan and executed an unsafe lane change. As a result, his vehicle struck a Volvo traveling in the adjacent slow lane.

Following the impact, the 60-year-old Modesto woman behind the wheel of the Volvo lost control of her vehicle. It veered off the highway, crashed through a cyclone fence, and ultimately came to a stop on parallel railroad tracks, as detailed in the Tribune’s report.

Despite the crash, Graham purportedly continued driving south in an alleged attempt to flee the scene. However, his vehicle became disabled approximately half a mile away. Subsequently, he exited his car and attempted flag down passing motorists, according to the report. Witnesses reported that Graham resorted to waving his arms and even throwing rocks at vehicles passing by.

Graham ventured into the slow lane directly in the path of an approaching Chevrolet pickup. The pickup driver, a 51-year-old Modesto man, was unable to avoid the collision, and Graham was struck. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the Chevrolet pickup was unharmed.

Click here to see the full report on the Tribune.

