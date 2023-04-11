Paso Robles man out on bail caught with loaded gun by SLO Police

Alexander Yciano, 25, arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop

– A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police discovered a loaded firearm in his possession during a traffic stop in the early hours of Sunday morning in San Luis Obispo.

According to a Facebook post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers stopped a car at 12:30 a.m. for driving without headlights. During the stop, they noticed a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine on the floor of the passenger side. The three occupants of the car were detained, and further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun on the floor of the backseat where Alexander Yciano, age 25 of Paso Robles, had been seated. The handgun was later identified as a “ghost gun” without a serial number.

At the time of the traffic stop, Yciano was out on bail for a felony burglary charge. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of committing a felony while out on bail, carrying a loaded firearm, concealing a firearm in a vehicle, possessing a firearm within 10 years of a battery conviction, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Yciano remains in custody at the time of this post. No further information has been released about the case.

