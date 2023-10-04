Paso Robles man pleads guilty to engaging in sex acts with children

Eric Allen Moore, 33, now faces 50 years to life in state prison

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has announced that Eric Allen Moore, 33, of Paso Robles, has pleaded guilty to engaging in sex acts with two children under the age of 10. He faces a sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.

In his plea to the court, Moore admitted two aggravating factors including that the crimes involved victims who were particularly vulnerable and that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence when he committed the crimes.

The crimes occurred in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022 and involved two separate children under the age of ten. In court proceedings and filings, the young survivors are referred to as Confidential Victim #1 and Confidential Victim #2 to honor and protect their privacy.

Moore faces 50 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 28, in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, with Judge Timothy Covello presiding.

“While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.”

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard of the DA’s Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit.

