Paso Robles man sentenced for engaging in sex acts with children

Crimes involved two separate children under the age of 10

– Eric Allen Moore, 33, of Paso Robles, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison after his plea of guilty to two counts of engaging in sex acts with children under the age of 10, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. During his Oct. 3 guilty plea, Moore also admitted two aggravating factors including that the crimes involved victims who were particularly vulnerable and that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence when he committed the crimes.

The crimes occurred in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022 and involved two separate children under the age of 10. In court proceedings and filings the young survivors were referred to as confidential victim #1 and confidential victim #2 to honor and protect their privacy.

“While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.”

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard of our Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit.

