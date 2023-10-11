Paso Robles man sentenced for entering home, committing sex crimes

In 2022, Courtney Allan Quiros entered a Paso Robles residence through an unlocked sliding door and sexually assaulted a female sleeping inside the residence

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Courtney Allan Quiros, 36, of Paso Robles, has been sentenced to 25 years and 8 months in state prison after his plea of no contest to three felony charges on Sept. 8, 2023, including first-degree residential burglary, forced oral copulation, and sexual battery by restraint.

A plea of no contest is treated as an admission of guilt by the court. Quiros also admitted a prior conviction in 2018 for assault with a deadly weapon, a strike under California’s three strikes sentencing laws. As part of his sentence, Quiros will be required to register as a sex offender for life pursuant to Penal Code section 290.

In a separate case, Quiros pleaded no contest to vandalism and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

The sex crimes occurred in the early morning hours of February 8, 2022, when Quiros entered a Paso Robles residence through an unlocked sliding door and sexually assaulted a female sleeping inside the residence.

“The idea of a stranger coming into the very place we are supposed to feel safest is terrifying,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “What this young survivor endured not only during the crime itself, but through the prosecution of Mr. Quiros took incredible courage. We are extremely grateful for her bravery and cooperation in holding this predator accountable for his actions.”

These cases were investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation and were prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard of the DA’s Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit.

