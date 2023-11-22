Local man struck and killed in vehicle accident in Orcutt

Mark Lee Rogers, 33, struck by at least one vehicle as a pedestrian, reports say

– Mark Lee Rogers, 33, of Paso Robles, has been identified as the pedestrian killed in an early Sunday morning incident involving at least one vehicle in Orcutt, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred on southbound Highway 135, south of Rice Ranch Road. Reports indicate that at approximately 12:34 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a call reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, CHP officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the lifeless body of Rogers within the traffic lanes. A preliminary investigation revealed that Rogers sustained fatal injuries after being struck by at least one vehicle. The vehicle (or vehicles) involved in the incident reportedly fled the scene before the arrival of CHP officers.

Caltrans closed southbound Highway 135 for approximately an hour, starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday, to facilitate on-scene investigations.

The full investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Individuals with any potential information about the incident are urged to contact the CHP’s Santa Maria area office and speak with Officer Maria Barriga at (805) 349-8728.

