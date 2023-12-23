Paso Robles manufacturing plant surpasses four years without staff injuries

Milestone was reached in November

– Coast Southwest announced this week that its surfactant plant in Paso Robles has surpassed four years without an OSHA-recordable incident. The milestone was reached in November, reflecting over 1,460 consecutive days without a work-related injury at the facility.

“This is a remarkable achievement,” said David K. Hoff, vice president and general manager. “The Paso Robles facility demonstrates top-to-bottom safety-focused work in all areas of the plant. The managers and employees at Paso Robles have minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour operational awareness and accountability. Safety is ingrained into the culture and contributes immensely to our customer focus.”

Specializing in the production of surfactants for personal care and industrial products, the Paso Robles facility’s safety-focused approach contributes significantly to customer satisfaction, according to Hoff.

“Our goal is to make safety an intrinsic element of our corporate fabric, and thus define Coast Southwest’s corporate value to the communities we partner with,” said Jarrod A. Kaltenbach, vice president, surfactants. “The incredible safety performance and impressive experience of the Paso Robles team furthers this strategy.”

Share To Social Media