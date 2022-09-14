Paso Robles mayor to emcee annual Dancing With Our Stars event

Four-day event supports local charities

– The popular local charity-supporting event Dancing With Our Stars returns to Atascadero this week with Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin as Master of Ceremonies for the tenth time. “Prime Time Atascadero: Season 11,” is a 4-day event held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero and allows people to see the stars of Atascadero’s community show off their dance moves all while supporting the Atascadero Library and five local non-profit-organizations: the Templeton Library, NCEF Leadership North County, the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Board/K-9 Program.

“The show is back after being delayed several times by the pandemic,” said Martin. “This year’s theme will revive memories of favorite television programs of days gone by. It’s a pleasure to work with all my friends in Atascadero on this project. Their energy and commitment are inspiring and show what a community can do when everyone gets together.”

Martin will introduce local dancers, amateur and professional, as well as a variety of colorful skits.

The event runs Sept. 14-17. The shows begin at 5 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion. Click here to purchase tickets.

