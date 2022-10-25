Paso Robles mayoral candidate meeting voters every day in city park

– A candidate for mayor of Paso Robles, Michael Rivera, will be at the gazebo at the Downtown City Park downtown to answer questions and meet the public.

He started yesterday and will continue to greet voters through Friday, Nov. 7, every weekday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“I look forward to meeting you to answer questions and to listen to the concerns of Roblans,” Rivera said in a news release. Rivera is running incumbent Steve Martin.

Rivera’s candidate statement outlines his views on city politics:

My wife and I are 50-year residents of the Central Coast and Paso Robles. I have served in various civic positions and several school district committees. I have both a wide understanding of issues facing our city and the experience to work with others to find solutions. Paso Roblans have been overlooked. We need to focus on our permanent residents and their needs. Crime, roads, water, and weed are now major concerns in our city as is increasing taxation. Explosive growth is beginning and our infrastructure is not prepared. I will have proactive rather than reactive solutions to what at times are complex issues like chronic homelessness. Being reactive has put our city into chaos and caused negative impacts on our quality of life. We have already begun to see those impacts. Supporting public safety, especially law enforcement is my first priority. Looking for solutions to housing and education choices continue to be priorities. I am committed to keeping the traditional family values that Paso Robles is known and loved for. Please help me in my run for Mayor I respectfully ask for your vote. Michael Rivera

Medical industry businessman

