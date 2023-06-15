Paso Robles’ Meritage Asset Management Group joins Grove Point Financial

Couple focuses on retirement income planning, developing personalized financial plans

– Grove Point Financial, an independent broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, recently announced the addition of Paso Robles-based Meritage Asset Management Group.

Led by husband and wife team Andrea and Kevin Klipfel, the financial professionals of Meritage Asset Management Group focus on retirement income planning and developing personalized financial plans that reduce risk while still providing long-term asset growth for clients both in and nearing retirement. The team has $61 million in assets under management.

“We were looking to join forces with a firm that would offer us the benefits of a small boutique firm, while still providing the resources of a larger firm,” said Andrea Klipfel, co-owner and wealth manager at Meritage Asset Management Group. “Grove Point does exactly that by providing us with individualized yet top-tier customer support. We felt well-prepared and comfortable during the transition.”

The firm plans to continue growing its business by expanding its client base nationally. Through comprehensive financial planning and investment management strategies, the duo will address a broad array of clients’ needs. And Grove Point’s back-end customer service support will allow Meritage Asset Management Group to prioritize building client relationships.

“At Grove Point, we are dedicated to delivering a personalized and high-quality level of service, along with comprehensive financial planning resources, to our clients,” said Executive Vice President of Business Development Rob Engle, “The team at Meritage Asset Management Group shares the same commitment, focusing on providing individuals with the necessary tools for their financial advancement. We are excited to assist them in building meaningful relationships and supporting their journey.”

Prior to their 20-year careers in financial services, the duo worked in the technology industry.

To learn more, visit: https://www.grovepointfinancial.com/

