Paso Robles Municipal Airport launching service improvements

Airport set to begin operation of a new online portal pilots can access for aircraft check-in, landing fee payment, area information

– Effective Feb. 19, as part of an initiative to enhance efficiency and modernize airport operations, the Paso Robles Municipal Airport announces a partnership with Altaport Inc. to help provide a modern solution for the payment of applicable airport fees.

Through the Altaport website pilots can access the online aircraft check-in, pay landing fees, and find useful information links about the airport and details on the Paso Robles area. A link to the new online portal can be found here.

Signage will be placed around the airport alerting pilots of the new check-in portal which they can access online through their phone, tablet, or computer. To access the portal pilots can scan the QR code or enter the website listed on the signs.

The new portal will aid with airport operations tracking, check-in efficiency, and ease of payment of applicable fees for transient operators.

The online portal and fee collection by Altaport Inc. is based on a revenue-share model and comes at no direct cost to the airport. The potential revenue to the airport fund is estimated at $77,900 annually for the first two years, and $73,800 each subsequent year. Revenue generated from the landing fee program helps provide the best level of service to the flying public and helps with ongoing costs of airport maintenance.

The landing fees apply to all transient aircraft over 6,000 lbs. operating at the airport. Exceptions to the landing fees include: all based aircraft, federal government, angel flight, life flight, air ambulance, touch and go operations and non-commercial aircraft under 6,000 lbs.

The landing fee program is in effect per Paso Robles City Council Resolution 23-103, a link to information on the airport’s landing fees can be found here.

For more information, contact the airport office at (805) 237-3877 or airport@prcity.com.

