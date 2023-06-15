Paso Robles native conducts a promotion aboard USS Boxer 

Paso Robles News|Friday, June 16, 2023
Posted: 6:32 am, June 15, 2023 by News Staff
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski.

USS Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego

– Operations Specialist 1st Class Andrew Wiggers, a native of Muskegon, Michigan, was promoted by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Justin Oxford, a native of Paso Robles, California, during a recent ceremony in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer.

The ceremony promoted 128 Boxer Sailors to their next pay grade. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

-Sent by the US Navy Office of Community Outreach

 

