Paso Robles native conducts a promotion aboard USS Boxer

USS Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego

– Operations Specialist 1st Class Andrew Wiggers, a native of Muskegon, Michigan, was promoted by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Justin Oxford, a native of Paso Robles, California, during a recent ceremony in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer.

The ceremony promoted 128 Boxer Sailors to their next pay grade. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

-Sent by the US Navy Office of Community Outreach

