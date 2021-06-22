Paso Robles native Dylan Beavers named to Collegiate USA Team

All-star is the son of Scott and Shanlee Beavers of Paso Robles

–Paso Robles native Dylan Beavers was selected Monday to play with the 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer.

The Cal Bears outfielder is one of 48 players nationwide selected for the national all-star team. The collegiate team will be split into two 24-player squads- the Stars and Stripes. They will play 11 games against one another between July 2-15. Ten of the games will be played in the cities of the Appalachian League.

The series will be part of MLB and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline. The teams will also play on July 4th at the USA National Baseball Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. After his time with the Collegiate National Team, Beavers will return to playing in the Cape Cod League for the remainder of the summer.

As a junior at Cal, Beavers led the PAC-12 conference in home runs. During the Bears’ final series, the 6’5” center fielder rose to the occasion when the Bears needed two wins against the Oregon Ducks to make the playoffs. The Bears only beat the Ducks in one of three games, but Dylan Beavers hit three home runs in that final series. His three homers gave him 18 for the season. As a result, Beavers edged out Kenyon Yovan of Oregon and Jacob Berry of Arizona for the home run title in the PAC-12. Yovan and Berry each had 17.

Beavers hit .303 in his sophomore year in ‘21. He also drew 32 walks and stole 10 bases. His slugging percentage was .630, which was third-best in the PAC-12.

Beavers graduated from Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo. He’s working to get his degree in three years because he anticipates getting drafted by a major league franchise at the conclusion of his junior year in 2022.

