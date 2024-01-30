Paso Robles native helps Stanford wrestling defeat Little Rock University

– In its Pac-12 opener, No. 17 Stanford defeated No. 25 Little Rock, 24-15, Sunday, at Maples Pavilion, according to a report by GoStanford.com.

Stanford (8-2, 1-0 Pac-12) won seven of the 10 bouts against Little Rock (11-5, 2-1 Pac-12), handing the Trojans their first conference loss of the year.

True freshman Tye Monteiro knocked off No. 18 Tyler Brennan, 5-2, at 174 pounds. Monteiro scored an early takedown and earned a pair of back points in the first period to seal the win. It marked the first career dual victory for the Paso Robles native, who improves to 7-7 overall.

