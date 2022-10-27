Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 27, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Paso Robles local serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles local serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan 

Posted: 7:00 am, October 27, 2022 by News Staff
paso robles native

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Charles Greko. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson.

Flagship provides a combat-ready force that protects, defends the US, supports alliances, partnerships, ‘collective maritime interests’ in Indo-Pacific region

– Pictured above: Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Charles Greko, from Paso Robles, California, removes corrosion on an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, on Oct. 24.

HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.