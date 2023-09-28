Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 28, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles Night Out event returns Oct. 4
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles Night Out event returns Oct. 4 

Posted: 6:51 am, September 28, 2023 by News Staff

Paso Night Out

Event to include demos, free food, police and fire interaction

– The Paso Robles Police Department is bringing the community together for a night of fun, camaraderie, and the shared goal of creating a safer city. Paso Robles Night Out is set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Downtown City Park.

This event is a unique opportunity for residents and local law enforcement and fire personnel to connect in a relaxed, festive atmosphere. Paso Robles Night Out aims to strengthen community bonds, foster positive relationships with public safety agencies, and promote safety awareness within the city.

Event highlights:

  • Meet local heroes: Get to know the dedicated people who serve our community every day. Paso Robles Night Out brings together local police officers and firefighters, allowing residents to interact with them in a friendly and approachable setting.
  • A night out against crime: Join in the commitment to creating a safer Paso Robles. Learn about crime prevention strategies and how to actively contribute to the security of the community.
  • Free food: Enjoy a delightful evening with complimentary food that reflects the diversity of our community, symbolizing unity and togetherness.
  • Games and giveaways: There will be fun and entertainment for all ages. Engage in exciting games and activities and have a chance to win fabulous prizes through giveaways.
  • Live demos: Witness demonstrations by local police and fire personnel, showcasing their skills and dedication to keeping Paso Robles safe.
  • Police and fire interaction: Ask questions, share stories, and gain insight into the daily work of our first responders. Discover the tools and techniques they use to protect and serve.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.