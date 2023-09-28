Paso Robles Night Out event returns Oct. 4

Event to include demos, free food, police and fire interaction

– The Paso Robles Police Department is bringing the community together for a night of fun, camaraderie, and the shared goal of creating a safer city. Paso Robles Night Out is set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Downtown City Park.

This event is a unique opportunity for residents and local law enforcement and fire personnel to connect in a relaxed, festive atmosphere. Paso Robles Night Out aims to strengthen community bonds, foster positive relationships with public safety agencies, and promote safety awareness within the city.

Event highlights:

Meet local heroes: Get to know the dedicated people who serve our community every day. Paso Robles Night Out brings together local police officers and firefighters, allowing residents to interact with them in a friendly and approachable setting.

A night out against crime: Join in the commitment to creating a safer Paso Robles. Learn about crime prevention strategies and how to actively contribute to the security of the community.

Free food: Enjoy a delightful evening with complimentary food that reflects the diversity of our community, symbolizing unity and togetherness.

Games and giveaways: There will be fun and entertainment for all ages. Engage in exciting games and activities and have a chance to win fabulous prizes through giveaways.

Live demos: Witness demonstrations by local police and fire personnel, showcasing their skills and dedication to keeping Paso Robles safe.

Police and fire interaction: Ask questions, share stories, and gain insight into the daily work of our first responders. Discover the tools and techniques they use to protect and serve.

