Paso Robles olive oil takes top awards at international competition

Marcum Olive Oil has won 22 awards so far this year

– Marcum Olive Oil has won 22 awards in 2024, including “Best of Show” at both the Athena International Olive Oil Competition (IOOC) and the California State Fair, according to founders Grant and Lonnie Marcum.

Marcum Olive Oil received two gold medals, “Best of Class,” “Best of Show,” and “Best of California” at the California State Fair. The farm also won two gold medals at the New York World Olive Oil Competition and two gold medals with “Best of Class” from the California Olive Oil Council (COOC). Additionally, they secured three medals each from the Central Coast Olive Oil Competition and the LA International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition. The Athena IOOC awarded Marcum Olive Oil six medals and awards.

At the Athena IOOC in Greece, Marcum Olive Oil’s Coratina Olive Oil received the highest score and was named “Best of Show.” The Coratina Olive Oil also won “Best Olive Oil From Country of Origin” (United States), “Best Olive Oil From a Single Cultivar,” “Best Entry per Cultivar,” and a “Double Gold” for scoring 95 or higher out of 100 points. Marcum’s Itrana Olive Oil also earned a “Double Gold.”

The Athena competition featured over 560 olive oils from 24 countries, evaluated by a panel of 30 international judges. This marks the first time a North American olive oil has won “Best of Show” at Athena. Click here to view full results.

“We are very happy that an olive oil from the ‘New World’ has done so well because this is indicative of how olive oil cultivation is expanding worldwide and how quality is rising everywhere,” said Constantine (Dean) Stergides, chairman of Athena IOOC.

At the California State Fair, Marcum Olive Oil’s Itrana variety, grown on their Paso Robles estate, won the 2024 “Best of Show” Monovarietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Head Judge Sue Langstaff and a panel of 15 sensory evaluation judges assessed each entry based on aroma, flavor, and overall quality.

“A lot of time and effort goes into maintaining a hands-on, sustainable growing method that promotes balanced soil while producing the highest quality olive oil. I am humbled and thankful to receive the Best of Show from Athena and the California State Fair,” said Grant Marcum.

Michelle Johnson, olive oil program coordinator for the California State Fair, praised the quality of California’s olive oils, stating, “We are thrilled to honor the outstanding craftsmanship and dedication of California’s olive oil producers. The winners represent the pinnacle of excellence in the industry, and their commitment to quality continues to elevate California’s reputation as a world-class olive oil producer.”

Founded in 2008, Marcum Olive Oil is dedicated to producing high-quality olive oils using sustainable and organic farming practices. Located in Paso Robles, Calif., the company combines traditional agricultural methods with modern technology. Dr. Grant Marcum is also a local dentist.

