Paso Robles’ Park Cinemas reopens

–Park Cinemas in Paso Robles reopened its doors on Friday, Oct. 9 after being closed for about six months. Those in attendance were seated physically distanced and wearing their masks in the theater, according to reports.

The theater recently raised over $17,000 from community supporters with a GoFundMe fundraiser.

The theater thanks the community for its support, posting to Facebook: “We want to thank you – everyone in our community and who has been a part of our family here at Park Cinemas! Your kindness and support with helping during this time has been incredible and more than we imagined. The kind messages of support and sweet wishes from all of you have been overwhelming to say the least. As we continue to write you back we want you to know it is seen and appreciated more than you can imagine. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and hope that everyone will continue to share our post in hopes of getting even closer to our goal! The times though shine a light with being able to reopen on OCT 9th 2020 we still have obligations to cover from these six months of being closed! We thank you again for your support.”

