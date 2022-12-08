Paso Robles partners to create Central Coast Military and Civilian Council

Council is a partnership between military installations, local governments

– Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, Mayor Mike Le Barre of King City, and Garrison Commander at Fort Hunter Liggett Col. Lisa Lamb, officially signed a memorandum of understanding to form a partnership known as the Central Coast Military and Civilian Council during a recent ceremony held at Fort Hunter Liggett.

The effort to create the council began in late 2021 when the City of Paso Robles hosted a meeting with leaders from King City, Fort Hunter Liggett, Camp Roberts, and Camp San Luis Obispo to discuss the potential to create the council to strengthen relations between military installations and local governments.

The partners agree to work together to:

Support local, state, federal, and national defense goals.

Develop and distribute information about military installation and local government needs.

Identify funding that partners may pursue or obtain to improve military installations and/or local governments.

Coordinate efforts on opportunities that improve quality of life, military readiness, and effectiveness and improve relations between civilians and military personnel.

Seek support from other public and private partners to encourage investments in military installations and/or local government improvements to benefit personnel and residents from the military installations and surrounding communities.

Highlight the importance of the military installation and local government partnerships with local elected officials, state legislative and congressional representatives.

“King City has a long history supporting our military and is proud to be part of this historic agreement which builds upon many years of Fort Hunter Liggett’s commitment to our communities,” said LeBarre. “The Central Coast Military and Civilian Council will raise awareness and highlight the value of our military installations to the region, work together on economic and beneficial opportunities that support the military’s readiness and resiliency efforts and strengthens relations and quality of life for our communities and the troops that protect our Constitution and freedoms.”

“We anticipate a very productive relationship with all the entities involved,” Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin said. “Many thanks to all who have worked to make this a reality.”

The council will initially consist of one standing committee known as the policy committee, with other committees and subcommittees created as the council deems appropriate. The policy committee will meet at least quarterly while technical staff of the partners may conduct meetings monthly.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media