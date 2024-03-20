Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Paso Robles Physical Therapy hosting inaugural Moveathon fundraiser 

Posted: 6:03 am, March 20, 2024 by News Staff

Event proceeds support Parkinson’s research, resources, support efforts

– In observance of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Paso Robles Physical Therapy will host the inaugural Moveathon on Apr. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers aim to raise funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation and the Parkinson’s and the Movement Disorder Alliance during the event.

The fundraiser will feature various exercise classes suitable for all ages, abilities, and skill levels, including yoga, Pilates, shadowboxing, and more. All proceeds from the event will contribute to Parkinson’s disease research, resources, and support efforts led by the Parkinson’s Foundation and the Movement Disorder Alliance.

Interested participants can find out more and register for the event online at pasoroblespt.com/moveathon.

 

