Paso Robles Pioneer Day celebrates community resiliency

Annual celebration returns for it’s 91st year on Oct. 9

–After the past 17+ months, this community has proven once again that it is resilient. It’s believed that the original “pioneers” in the area endured many challenges in their lifetimes as well. This year’s Pioneer Day marks ninety-one years of the parade and activities.

The first Pioneer Day was held on October 12, 1931 and was organized by community volunteers, working with generous donations of time, materials and money. Their goal was to provide a day of community friendship and a commemoration of the heritage of Paso Robles and the surrounding areas.

This year’s Pioneer Day Parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 in downtown Paso Robles. The parade route starts at 16th and Spring Street and ends surrounding the Paso Robles City Park. It is fun for the entire family. Bring lawn chairs, hats and sunscreen and plan on a memorable experience.

Expect to see antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, mounted equestrian groups, youth groups, church groups, civic groups, floats, vintage cars, fire engines, military vehicles and more. This year’s float theme is “Blast from the Past,” float entries are encouraged to represent the theme in their float decorations, and the best depiction of the theme will win a cash prize of $300.

This event would not be possible without the volunteers, monetary donations, material donations and support from the community, local business professionals, service organizations, community members and sponsors. Support of any level is deeply appreciated. Sponsorship is a vital part of the funding effort to maintain this truly historic local tradition. To donate, click here: https://checkout.square.site/buy/CF6Z4JWJYMXYSDPMKC3NSSMY

Special dates:

Every Wednesday until the parade, participants can join in on the Pioneer Day Committee Meetings at 7 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum.

Sept. 18, 2021, 4:30 p.m.: The Pre-Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party this year is being held at the Estrella Warbirds Campus at 4251 Dry Creek Rd., near the Airport. An evening with Live Music and Dancing featuring Shelly and the Classics, a barbecue dinner, silent & live auctions, casino, and of course a beautiful Paso Robles evening under the stars. For tickets, call (805) 423-7758 or pick them up at Mid Coast Mower & Saw – Atascadero or Caliber Home Loans – Paso Robles

Oct. 2, 2021, 5 p.m.: Battle of the Bartenders at Cal Coast Brewery

Oct. 9, 2021, 10 a.m.: The 91st Celebration of Pioneer Day – Start planning your Whiskerino strategy, sharpen your Horseshoe pitching skills, plan to enter a float, practice for the gymkhana, tune-up the antique equipment, recruit for the children’s cowboy/cowgirl contest and pet show, dust off the old wagons, coordinate with family and friends to attend, and/or come and help out on the parade route.

For more information, visit www.PasoRoblesPioneerDay.org.

