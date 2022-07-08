Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee announces 2022 royalty

Husband and wife team Howie and Bev Steinbeck selected

– The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee has announced that the 2022 Pioneer Day marshal and queen is a husband and wife team, Howie and Bev Steinbeck, long-time residents of the Paso Robles area.

The marshal is Harold (Howie) Ernst Steinbeck. Born October 29, 1938, in Santa Barbara. His parents George and Hazel (Ernst) Steinbeck were Paso Robles pioneers from the Union Road area.

This year’s Queen is Beverly Ann (Jespersen) Steinbeck. She was born April 3, 1940, in Atascadero, and her parents Francis Edwin and Edna Mae (Hopper) Jespersen.

Keep an eye out for more upcoming information about this year’s marshal, queen, and belle attendants.

The 2022 Pioneer Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting promptly at 10 a.m. at 16th and Spring St., for more information go to www.pasoroblespioneerday.org.

