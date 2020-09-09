Paso Robles Pioneer Day parade canceled for 2020

–The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee announced on Tuesday that it decided to cancel the Pioneer Day Parade for 2020. The committee released the following announcement in regards to the decision:

It is with great regret and much disappointment from the Board of Directors of the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee, that we have come to the decision to cancel the Pioneer Day Parade, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

This decision did not come easily or hastily, as we continued to hope the State restrictions would be lifted in adequate time for us to move forward with our annual celebration. We take very seriously the health and welfare of our supporters, participants, Committee Members, and Board. Due to the current state mandates on gatherings, we determined this would be in the best interest of all parties involved.

We encourage everyone to visit our local merchants and businesses on what would have been our 90th year, on Oct. 10, 2020. Please continue to support them through this difficult time and make this a day of remembering those who came before us and started this event.

Rest assured as we begin preparing for our 91st celebration, next year, the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee is dedicated to putting on our best parade yet, scheduled for Oct. 9, 2021.

